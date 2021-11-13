Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,689 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Personalis were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 12.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,094,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,585,000 after acquiring an additional 459,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 33.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,195,000 after acquiring an additional 881,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,005,000 after acquiring an additional 187,201 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 135.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,744,000 after acquiring an additional 743,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 29.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after acquiring an additional 162,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Personalis alerts:

In other news, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $83,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,351 shares of company stock worth $2,113,213. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.90.

PSNL opened at $18.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $823.58 million, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.45. Personalis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Personalis Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.