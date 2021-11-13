Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 65.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 78,060 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 3,716.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 109.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. 13.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLR stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average of $38.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

CLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.88.

In other news, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harold Hamm bought 108,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.69 per share, with a total value of $5,174,365.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

