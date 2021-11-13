Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its price target cut by Roth Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CURLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Curaleaf from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Curaleaf from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Curaleaf from $19.75 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Curaleaf from C$29.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Curaleaf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curaleaf currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.38.

CURLF opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58. Curaleaf has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $18.38.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

