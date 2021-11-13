cVault.finance Price Tops $9,220.55 on Top Exchanges (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One cVault.finance coin can currently be bought for $9,220.55 or 0.14294565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $92.21 million and $51,687.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.25 or 0.00222083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00086563 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance is a coin. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.