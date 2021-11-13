CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Issues Earnings Results

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 50.67% and a negative net margin of 76.21%.
Shares of CTEK stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.21. CynergisTek has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.
CynergisTek Company Profile
