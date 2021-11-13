Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €108.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €95.64 ($112.52).

Shares of DAI opened at €87.89 ($103.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is €78.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €76.16. Daimler has a 1 year low of €51.74 ($60.87) and a 1 year high of €88.65 ($104.29).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

