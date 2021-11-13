DATA (DTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.44 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. During the last week, DATA has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One DATA coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DATA has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and $150,357.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00052921 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.62 or 0.00225717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00087615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DATA Profile

DTA is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The official website for DATA is data.eco . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

