Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.390-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $993 million-$995 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $943.44 million.Datadog also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.120 EPS.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $193.03 on Friday. Datadog has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $197.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,378.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.30.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.10.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $54,322,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total value of $14,549,018.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,338,316.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,590,273 shares of company stock worth $385,608,069 in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

