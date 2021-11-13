David Tokpay Kong Sells 20,000 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director David Tokpay Kong sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.62, for a total value of C$112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,087,470.

David Tokpay Kong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

On Wednesday, October 6th, David Tokpay Kong sold 2,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.81, for a total value of C$9,620.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, David Tokpay Kong sold 15,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total value of C$78,150.00.

SVM traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.88. 333,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,143. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$4.58 and a one year high of C$10.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 5.26.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

SVM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on Silvercorp Metals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Friday, October 1st.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.