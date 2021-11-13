Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Shares Acquired by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) by 105.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.09% of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 13.5% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 640,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after buying an additional 76,348 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 16.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 612,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 86,193 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,767,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 17.0% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 558,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 81,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

