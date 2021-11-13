Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TACO. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.13.

TACO opened at $8.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47. Del Taco Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

