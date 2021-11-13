DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.870-$2.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.25 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.29 billion.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $54.93 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $46.98 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.19.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,088 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $38,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

