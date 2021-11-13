Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

DESP opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68. Despegar.com has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $816.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.34.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 140.97% and a negative net margin of 76.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Despegar.com by 1,472.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after buying an additional 382,003 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 17.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Despegar.com by 27.7% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 862,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after acquiring an additional 187,092 shares during the period. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

