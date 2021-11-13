Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Euronext (EPA:ENX) a €116.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on Euronext (EPA:ENX) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Euronext in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on Euronext in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

EPA ENX opened at €94.35 ($111.00) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €99.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of €93.72. Euronext has a 52-week low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a 52-week high of €61.35 ($72.18).

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

