Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $317.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $306.00 to $317.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TGT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.86.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $260.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. Target has a 52 week low of $160.51 and a 52 week high of $267.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Target will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

Target announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Target by 48.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after buying an additional 1,747,686 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $175,262,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $556,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

