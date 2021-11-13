Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $186.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $186.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.96.

WMT opened at $147.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $412.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.07.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

