Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €23.25 ($27.36).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.80 ($33.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday.

Shares of FRA:DTE traded up €0.33 ($0.39) during trading on Monday, reaching €17.04 ($20.04). 12,674,711 shares of the stock were exchanged. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €16.95 and its 200 day moving average price is €17.37.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

