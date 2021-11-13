DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of DHX opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $285.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.30.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DHI Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in DHI Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DHI Group by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in DHI Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DHI Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

