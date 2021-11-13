DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

NASDAQ DMAC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 246,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,377. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $78.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17.

In related news, Director Richard D. Pilnik bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. acquired 20,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $62,794.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 55,322 shares of company stock valued at $184,545. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of DiaMedica Therapeutics worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DMAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, DiaMedica Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.08.

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

