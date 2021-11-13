Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $156.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.49. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $168.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.67.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

