DigixDAO (DGD) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 13th. During the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DigixDAO coin can now be purchased for $890.69 or 0.01386224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $72.69 million and $48,058.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $239.74 or 0.00373123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00053114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00224671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011208 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DigixDAO (DGD) is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 81,609 coins. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

