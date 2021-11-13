discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($15.94) target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of DSCV opened at GBX 1,020 ($13.33) on Tuesday. discoverIE Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,274 ($16.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £967.02 million and a P/E ratio of 78.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,085.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

