Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO traded up $2.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.91. The company had a trading volume of 84,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,858. Docebo has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -148.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.51 and its 200 day moving average is $67.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 32.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 177.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.10.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

