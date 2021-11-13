Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ DCBO traded up $2.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.91. The company had a trading volume of 84,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,858. Docebo has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -148.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.51 and its 200 day moving average is $67.16.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 32.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 177.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Docebo
Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.
Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.