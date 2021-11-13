DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $14,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 target price (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU opened at $264.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of -307.74 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.