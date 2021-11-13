Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Position Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.19% of Domtar worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Domtar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Domtar by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Domtar by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Domtar by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Domtar by 535.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UFS. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domtar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE:UFS opened at $54.05 on Friday. Domtar Co. has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $55.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average of $53.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 93.19 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.24). Domtar had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Domtar’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

