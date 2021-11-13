DoorDash, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for DoorDash in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.00.

DASH stock opened at $245.97 on Thursday. DoorDash has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.60.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03).

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.74, for a total transaction of $248,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $2,064,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,118,752 shares of company stock worth $4,233,439,085 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

