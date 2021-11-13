Dotmoovs (MOOV) Trading Down 36.8% This Week

Dotmoovs (CURRENCY:MOOV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Dotmoovs has a market capitalization of $15.26 million and $678,375.00 worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dotmoovs has traded down 36.8% against the dollar. One Dotmoovs coin can now be bought for about $0.0308 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00052355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.95 or 0.00225213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00087780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dotmoovs Coin Profile

Dotmoovs (CRYPTO:MOOV) is a coin. It launched on May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

Dotmoovs Coin Trading

