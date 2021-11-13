Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Position Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,796 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dover were worth $14,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 13.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,561,000 after buying an additional 103,569 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,564,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 800.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after buying an additional 50,099 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 10.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 30,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.83.

NYSE:DOV opened at $172.86 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $115.88 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.02 and its 200-day moving average is $160.51.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.