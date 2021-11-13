DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR. “

DKNG has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Northland Securities increased their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.22.

DraftKings stock opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.95. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $39.93 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $3,168,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $39,943,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,595,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,924,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,299,019 shares of company stock worth $184,503,064 over the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in DraftKings by 88,968.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184,055 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth $241,361,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 108.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696,004 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

