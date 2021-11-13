DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

DITHF opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79. DS Smith has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

DS Smith Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of packaging solutions. It focuses on the manufacture of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, providing recycling and waste management services, and plastic packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

