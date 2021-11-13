DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DSPG shares. Cowen cut DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Lake Street Capital lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of DSP Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of DSP Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of DSP Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of DSP Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of DSP Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46. DSP Group has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.90.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. Equities analysts predict that DSP Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

