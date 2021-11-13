Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,660 ($21.69).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.17) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of DNLM opened at GBX 1,366 ($17.85) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,361.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,412.60. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,599 ($20.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30. The company has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 21.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a GBX 65 ($0.85) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

In related news, insider Laura Carr sold 9,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,422 ($18.58), for a total value of £134,393.22 ($175,585.60). Also, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 93,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,272 ($16.62), for a total value of £1,185,453.12 ($1,548,802.09).

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

