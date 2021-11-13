Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Announces Earnings Results

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duolingo updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $155.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.70. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $118.54 and a 52-week high of $204.99.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.43.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.