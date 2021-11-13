DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.520-$3.720 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.34. 815,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,040. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.38. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXC. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.92.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,803.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,804 shares of company stock worth $484,447 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

