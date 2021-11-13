e-Money (NGM) Price Down 1.8% This Week

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 13th. In the last week, e-Money has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001270 BTC on popular exchanges. e-Money has a market capitalization of $16.32 million and approximately $370,052.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00072627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00074381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00097233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,399.58 or 1.00571640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,647.54 or 0.07146993 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

