E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.80 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($15.53) target price on E.On in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($13.24) target price on E.On in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on E.On in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, E.On currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.80 ($13.88).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €11.03 ($12.98) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.55. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

