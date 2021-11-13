Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 98.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

Shares of ECC opened at $14.35 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Eagle Point Credit in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Point Credit stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 167,290 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Eagle Point Credit worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

