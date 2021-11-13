Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Stock Position Decreased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 374,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,260,000 after purchasing an additional 316,529 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $120,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,634 shares of company stock worth $291,117 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.10.

DEA opened at $21.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 353.35%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

