Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $126.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eastman Chemical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.92.

EMN traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $115.86. 884,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,073. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $91.10 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.46. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,770,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,386,000 after purchasing an additional 322,315 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

