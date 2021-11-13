Eastside Distilling (EAST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 145.50%. The business had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

EAST opened at $2.88 on Friday. Eastside Distilling has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAST. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 95.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45,327 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.