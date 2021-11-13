Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms Buy Rating for Capreit (TSE:CAR)

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Capreit (TSE:CAR) in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Capreit has a 12 month low of C$20.71 and a 12 month high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$2.04. The firm had revenue of C$228.86 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

