EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $64.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. EchoStar traded as high as $29.28 and last traded at $29.08, with a volume of 8258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 18,921 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in EchoStar by 487.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in EchoStar by 13.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in EchoStar by 9.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its position in EchoStar by 233.6% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 42,396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 29,688 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.34.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 7.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

