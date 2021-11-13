Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (TEAF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 31st

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

TEAF stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.65. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 523,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund were worth $7,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

