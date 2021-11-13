Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Ecolab by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,649,000 after buying an additional 45,415 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 233.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 99,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,429,000 after buying an additional 69,412 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Ecolab by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 50,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,865,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,105 shares of company stock valued at $49,779,522. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $235.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.81. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.15 and a 52 week high of $235.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.91.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

