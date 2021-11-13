Editas Medicine, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Editas Medicine in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the company will earn ($3.01) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.55). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.56) EPS.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.16. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $99.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 19.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

