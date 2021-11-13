eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Truist Securities

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its target price reduced by Truist Securities from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get eHealth alerts:

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. eHealth has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $93.19. The company has a market capitalization of $738.86 million, a P/E ratio of -30.11 and a beta of -0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.47.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eHealth will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in eHealth by 592.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in eHealth by 18.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in eHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in eHealth by 8.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.