eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Truist Securities

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its target price reduced by Truist Securities from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.
Shares of EHTH stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. eHealth has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $93.19. The company has a market capitalization of $738.86 million, a P/E ratio of -30.11 and a beta of -0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.47.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in eHealth by 592.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in eHealth by 18.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in eHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in eHealth by 8.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.
eHealth Company Profile
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
