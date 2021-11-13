EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 19.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,387 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises about 1.7% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,034,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,444,000 after buying an additional 204,974 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,877.6% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,473,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,273 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96.

