EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 6.4% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $110.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.24. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.82 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91.

