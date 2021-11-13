Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.67.
Several analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.
In related news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ELAN stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.82.
Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
About Elanco Animal Health
Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.
