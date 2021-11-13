Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BMO Capital Markets

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$14.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$17.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CSFB set a C$19.00 target price on Element Fleet Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.97.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$13.26 on Thursday. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of C$11.72 and a one year high of C$15.28. The company has a market cap of C$5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.21, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 8.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.90.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.